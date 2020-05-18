Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP announces 'save Maharashtra' protest against state govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:10 IST
BJP announces 'save Maharashtra' protest against state govt

The BJP will launch "Maharashtra Bachao" agitation from Tuesday against the "complete failure" of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the COVID-19 situation has gone out of hands in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra because of the government's failure.

Fadnavis and other senior leaders, including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, and others held a video conference meeting earlier in the day. "BJP leaders will submit their demands with officials in various talukas and districts as part of the process," Patil said.

He said the party leaders and workers will stand outside their houses on May 22 with placards condemning the state government's failure in mitigating the situation..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chipmaker Dialog seeks to make Bluetooth coronavirus apps more accurate

Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor Plc on Monday introduced software to improve the accuracy of wristbands and other Bluetooth-based devices businesses are adopting to enforce social distancing and help trace those who were in contact with peop...

Nitish for promotinbg clusters of agro products especially Makhana

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday held a high-level meeting on the economic package announced by the centre to overcome economic crisis in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, and stressed on the need to promote clusters of a...

Sports minister says French football put health first

France was right to end its football season, said the countrys sports minister on Monday, casting doubt on the wisdom of restarting the Bundesliga, despite the coronavirus pandemic, at the weekend. It was important for me to give primacy to...

Britain moves toward nationwide contact tracing

The British government says it will soon be able to trace the contacts of everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government has recruited 21,000 contact tracers, including 7,500 health care p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020