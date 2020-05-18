BJP announces 'save Maharashtra' protest against state govt

BJP announces 'save Maharashtra' protest against state govtPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:10 IST
The BJP will launch "Maharashtra Bachao" agitation from Tuesday against the "complete failure" of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the COVID-19 situation has gone out of hands in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra because of the government's failure.
Fadnavis and other senior leaders, including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, and others held a video conference meeting earlier in the day. "BJP leaders will submit their demands with officials in various talukas and districts as part of the process," Patil said.
He said the party leaders and workers will stand outside their houses on May 22 with placards condemning the state government's failure in mitigating the situation..
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- Chandrakant Patil
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
BJP govt charging money from poor, labourers for returning to their homes through train very shameful: Akhilesh Yadav
BJP President condoles death of security personnel in Kashmir encounter
BJP lauds running of special trains to transport stranded people
Foreign investors keen to de-risk China businesses, India should seize opportunity: BJP leader
COVID-19: BJP honours frontline workers in Jharkhand