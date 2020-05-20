Left Menu
Sitharaman says Priyanka Gandhi targeting UP government on issue of migrants shows hypocrisy of Congress

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit out Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her barbs at the UP government on the issue of migrant workers, saying that states, where Congress was in power, had seen few trains arriving with migrant workers and it shows 'hypocrisy of Congress.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:57 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interview with ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit out Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her barbs at the UP government on the issue of migrant workers, saying that states, where Congress was in power, had seen few trains arriving with migrant workers and it shows 'hypocrisy of Congress.' In an interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Sitharaman said that if Priyanka Gandhi was really focused about UP government, she should see why 300 trains arrived in the state when not even five to seven trains arrived in Chhattisgarh.

The minister said that she does not want to politicise the issue and everyone should work together in the extraordinary situation created by the coronavirus crisis. "If she's really focused about UP government, she should see why 300 trains arrived in UP when not even five-seven arrived in Chhattisgarh. Don't want to politicise this as migrants are Indians and all of us in this extraordinary situation should concentrate and work together," she said.

"Three hundred trains as opposed to 7. I'm not saying the size of the populations is comparable but the migrants probably are comparable. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand - the numbers may be comparable to entire UP put together. This is unfair, dirty and clearly shows the hypocrisy of Congress," she added. Congress had on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over 1,000 buses arranged by the party "not being allowed" to enter the State to carry migrant workers to their homes. Priyanka Gandhi also spoke on the issue on Wednesday through the party's social media platforms. (ANI)

