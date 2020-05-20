Republican-led U.S. Senate panel backs subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

Republican-led U.S. Senate panel backs subpoena in Hunter Biden probeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:58 IST
A Republican-led U.S. Senate committee authorized a subpoena on Wednesday for information in an investigation related to Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump's main rival as he runs for re-election in November.
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines, with every Republican voting, yes, and every Democrat voting no, to approve a subpoena for documents related to work the younger Biden did for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
