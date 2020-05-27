Left Menu
Poland's presidential vote necessary by June 28 -ruling party

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:45 IST
Poland's presidential vote necessary by June 28 -ruling party
The last possible date that Poland could hold a presidential election on is June 28, the leader of the country's ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday.

The election had been originally scheduled for May 10, but voting did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

