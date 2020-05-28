Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden calls Trump nuclear testing discussion reckless, dangerous

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:00 IST
Biden calls Trump nuclear testing discussion reckless, dangerous
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden described reported discussions by the Trump administration over whether to conduct a nuclear weapons test as reckless on Thursday, saying it could spur other countries to follow a dangerous U.S. lead. Republican President Donald Trump's administration considered whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, The Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the talks.

The meeting did not conclude with any agreement to conduct a nuclear test, and a decision was ultimately made to take other measures in response to threats posed by Russia and China, the report said. "The possibility that the Trump administration may resume nuclear explosive weapons testing in Nevada is as reckless as it is dangerous. We have not tested a device since 1992; we don't need to do so now," Biden said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The United States has been concerned that Russia and China have been conducting tests. The State Department said in April China may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts.

The former vice president said the possible resumption of such tests by the United States would not bring Moscow or Beijing to the negotiating table on a new arms control agreement "This is delusional," he said. "A resumption of testing is more likely to prompt other countries to resume militarily significant nuclear testing, and undermine our nuclear nonproliferation goals," including those aimed at North Korea and Iran.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Trump set to order review of law that protects social media companies

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook , an extraordinary attempt to intervene in the media that experts said was unlikely to survive leg...

Novartis to make U.S. researchers' COVID-19 gene therapy vaccine hopeful

Novartis re-entered vaccine making on Thursday, inking a manufacturing deal with a U.S. team whose COVID-19 candidate relies on technology similar to that of the Swiss drugmakers 2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy, Zolgensma. Human trials...

European stocks rise for fourth day on healthcare bounce

European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as optimism over businesses returning to work and stimulus for the battered euro zone economy outweighed rising U.S.-China tensions.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6 to...

30 groups in India trying to develop coronavirus vaccines, many working at good pace: PSA

Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday. Of these 30, 20 are working at a good ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020