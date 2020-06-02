Canadians watching U.S. in 'horror and consternation' - PM Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's possibly calling in the military to quell protests, paused for more than 20 seconds before answering that Canadians were watching in horror what was happening in the United States.

"We all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States," Trudeau said on Tuesday. "It is a time to pull people together... it is a time to listen, to learn what injustices continue despite progress over years and decades."