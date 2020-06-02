New York's Cuomo says police failed to do their job during protests

New York's Cuomo says police failed to do their job during protestsReuters | New York | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:38 IST
New York Governor Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York City's police force failed to protect businesses and the public from looting and other criminal activity the prior night and that the city's mayor had refused help from the National Guard.
"The NYPD and the Mayor did not do their job last night," Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus, referring to the New York Police Department and Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I believe Mayor underestimates the scope of the problem."
