Trump says inviting Russia to G7 is 'common sense' -Fox News Radio

Trump says inviting Russia to G7 is 'common sense' -Fox News RadioReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:36 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was "common sense" to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Group of Seven, saying it would be much easier to solve various issues if Putin was at the gathering.
"Many of the things that we talk about are about Putin," Trump told Fox News Radio interview in an interview, adding: "Have him in the room... get things done."
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Donald Trump
- Russian
- Group of Seven