PM Modi has brought politics of performance in forefront: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the politics of performance in the forefront by taking initiatives related to good governance. Stating that good governance is an important element of a welfare state, Nadda said the BJP-led government under the prime minister's leadership always evaluates the implementation of its welfare schemes on the parameter of governance.

Modi meets with the chief ministers of the party to discuss the steps taken for better governance and implementation of policies, he said. The prime minister has brought the politics of performance in the forefront by taking various steps for better governance and delivery to people, Nadda said.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of an online course on good governance organized by PPRC, a think-tank associated with the BJP, and Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, a training academy for politicians. The BJP chief said there are certain issues that are dearer and associated to the party's ideology and therefore, the ideological element always finds a place in policies drafted by the governments led by the saffron party.

Nadda said he always tries to inculcate the spirit of good governance in BJP leaders for serving the nation and people better.