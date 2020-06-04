Isn't Gujarat govt only one in world to abandon people amid COVID-19 outbreak: Patel

Isn't Gujarat govt only one in world to abandon people amid COVID-19 outbreak: PatelPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:18 IST
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel hit out at the BJP dispensation in Gujarat over the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state on Thursday and wondered if it was the only government in the world that had abandoned people in the middle of a global pandemic
Gujarat reported 492 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours -- a single-day record -- taking the tally in the state to 18,601, while 33 more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department
"Isn't Gujarat government the only one in the world where: 1) Government has abandoned people in the middle of a global pandemic? 2) Refused to fund train fare for poor migrants? 3) But leaves no stone unturned to fund horse-trading activities for a Rajya Sabha election?" Patel wrote on Twitter.
