Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuban: Poll numbers ended presidential aspirations

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 05:30 IST
Cuban: Poll numbers ended presidential aspirations

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explored a third-party bid for the presidency earlier this year but abandoned the plans after a poll he commissioned showed he couldn't win. Cuban made the revelation Thursday in the "The Axe Files" podcast hosted by former Obama adviser David Axelrod.

The tech billionaire, a co-star of TV's "Shark Tank," has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump. Cuban had mused about entering the 2016 presidential race before backing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and he has spoken multiple times in recent years about potentially running in 2020. Cuban reiterated on the podcast that he looked into challenging Republican incumbent Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden this fall.

"What (the pollsters) found out is I'd take some votes away from Donald Trump, particularly with independents," Cuban said. "In a three-way (race) between me, Biden and Trump, I dominated the independent vote -- I got like 77 percent of it and was able to take some votes away from Donald and some votes away from Biden. But in aggregate, I was only able to get up to 25 percent. "From every which way, crosstab, you name it, I had it analyzed and scrutinized every which way, projected, and they could only see me getting up to 25 percent. That's why I didn't pursue it further."

Cuban dismissed a suggestion that he decided against running as a third-party candidate out of concern his presence could help Trump get re-elected. "Not so much that. I just didn't think I could win," Cuban said. "The competitive side of me thought, when people heard me speak, when people heard my positions, when people heard the fact that I understood what I was talking about and understood technology and none of the candidates understood technology that maybe I could do it.

"It wasn't so much about tipping the election one way or the other but what the pollster said is you think that and may be able to get up higher but it's still going to come down to one of those other two candidates." While he declined to give an endorsement to Biden or Trump, Cuban said of Trump's presidency, "I think he got off to an OK start. I didn't like the specifics of the tax plan but thought corporate taxes needed to be lowered some. I wouldn't have lowered them that much. I did not think personal taxes need to be lowered as much as they were. They should have gone up for folks like me.

"I understand how Republicans and conservatives like the fact that he's trying to tilt the judiciary, but after that, I mean, he's a victim. He's not a leader at all. He has no communication skills. To this day, nothing is his fault. He's never admitted anything, and you can't be the leader of the free world and play the victim card all the time. It doesn't work, it's counterproductive, and it has led to us being diminished globally." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia PM tells locals to avoid Black Lives Matter protests due to COVID-19 threat

Australians should not attend planned protests against the death of black American George Floyd in U.S. police custody due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Protests against police brutality...

Mexico sees record coronavirus increase, 816 more deaths

The number of new novel coronavirus infections in Mexico reported on Thursday surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin Americas major nations.Mexican President Andr...

NHL-League clears way for players to resume training next week

The National Hockey League NHL on Thursday took another step towards resuming the season during the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing teams will be allowed to reopen training facilities from next week. Starting on Monday, players from all 31 ...

NBA set to return July 31 with 22 teams

NBA owners voted to restart the regular season for the 22 teams in contention for the playoffs in a near-unanimous vote of the leagues Board of Governors on Thursday afternoon. In a reported 29-1 vote, the board approved a proposal that cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020