Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah's 'virtual rally' for people of Bihar on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:08 IST
Shah's 'virtual rally' for people of Bihar on Sunday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of Bihar through an online event on Sunday in what is being seen as the launch of the party's campaign for the state assembly polls, which are slated for October-November. The saffron party is pulling out all the stops to make the event a success after the COVID-19 outbreak has ruled out any big political gathering.

Though this 'virtual rally' is part of the BJP's over month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government after it completed the first year of its second term on May 30, Shah is expected to dwell in length over the upcoming assembly polls in which his party is in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Bihar BJP leaders have said the party has made arrangements at most of the over 72,000 booths in the state for its workers and the masses to hear Shah's address.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh's Elante Mall to reopen from June 8 with safety measures against COVID-19

With the Home Ministry having allowed shopping malls to re-open from June 8 in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures SOPs, Elante Mall here is preparing to welcome visitors after nearly two-and-a-half months of COVID-19 induced ...

Researchers at IIT-Hyderabad develop low-cost test kit that can detect COVID-19 within 20 minutes

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Hyderabad claims to have developed a first-of-its kind COVID-19 test kit that can deliver results within 20 minutes. The researchers claimed that the alternative test method i...

Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of Indigenous Australians in custody. Organizers ...

Zimbabwe grain deficit seen widening to 1.17 mln tonnes

Zimbabwes grain deficit is expected to widen to 1.17 million tonnes this year despite a small increase in production, the latest official crop report showed on Saturday, leaving the majority of the population facing food shortages. The mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020