Hardik Patel holds protest, alleges BJP 'threatening' Opposition

The ruling party is "threatening" us by filing FIR to curb people's voice, said Congress leader Hardik Patel on Sunday while staging a protest with party members over the complaint filed against the owner of Neel's City Resort, Rajkot. Staging protest at the resort premises, Patel recounted an incident from four days ago to shed light on the gravity of their concern.

"Four days ago, Ahmedabad Mayor participated in a mango festival revoking the social distancing norms but no FIR was filed. The ruling party is targeting us because they know we are raising the concerns of poor, farmers and middle-class people," Patel told ANI. Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that BJP is doing this "drama" because the two leaders do not want to leave Gujarat. They are "scared" that their "old files" will resurface if they leave CMO, he added.

The Congress leaders were seen sitting on the floor, adhering to social distancing norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "When they first cancelled Rajya Sabha elections, there were only three cases in Bihar. Now, that we are way past that, they have announced the elections. Why do they need to spend money on elections during this pandemic when it could be used to help COVID-19 frontline workers?" Patel questioned.

He further added that the Centre has become a "mad elephant" and their focus should be on saving six crore people of Bihar, rather than threatening the Opposition with complaints. (ANI)