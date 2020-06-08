Left Menu
Serbia's president gives Trump rare support

08-06-2020
Serbia's president gives Trump rare support
Offering rare open support by a leader in Europe, Serbia's president says US President Donald Trump faces "a serious and tough enemy" as he tries to quell massive protests over the violent death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd's neck for several minutes. His death has inspired international protests and drawn renewed scrutiny to the police treatment of African Americans.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told local Pancevo TV on Sunday, "I hope the U.S. will come out of the crisis." He also said he wishes Trump "the best of luck." Vucic, a populist and former ultra-nationalist, also addressed the release of Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Katai by the LA Galaxy soccer club after a series of social media posts by his wife in which she urged police to "kill" protesters and referred to protesters as "disgusting cattle." Vucic says the team's decision "only speaks about the chase and chaos that has been conducted against President Trump."

