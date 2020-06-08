Congress is secular, don't want third candidate from BJP to win RS polls: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Congress is a secular party and they clearly do not want any third candidate from BJP to win the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "We are a secular party. We are very clear that we don't want any BJP third candidate to win the Rajya Sabha election. My leader, Sonia Gandhi will take a call on it."

"My party leaders have taken a call on HD Devegowda Ji, very soon they will come with an announcement," he added. Shivakumar had on Saturday said that the party has decided to field one candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

He said the party would soon take a decision on the issue of support to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's candidature to the Upper House. The elections to fill the vacant 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19. (ANI)