Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Will win two RS seats, says Cong; BJP confident of three

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST
Guj: Will win two RS seats, says Cong; BJP confident of three

Fighting defections ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Gujarat, the Congress on Monday said it had devised a strategy to win two seats while the BJP expressed confidence to win three seats with the support of three MLAs of the BTP and the NCP. The Congress suddenly finds itself on a sticky wicket due to resignations of eight MLAs--five of them quit in March and three others recently--which has reduced its strength in the 182-member House to 65 against the ruling BJP's 103.

The Congress has fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. The party had said that Gohil is its first preference candidate. Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin are the nominees of the BJP.

As per the standard formula, every candidate requires minimum 35 votes to win. With 65 MLAs of its own and assuming that it gets support of an Independent candidate, the Congress will still require four more votes to win the two seats.

"We are still in the fight. We have a strategy in place to ensure that both our candidates win. We believe that we will need the support of three ormore MLAs. However, we cannot say for sure about the outcome," said senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia. Fearing "poaching" by the BJP, the Congress has already shifted its MLAs to various resorts in the state and in Rajasthan.

The party plans to shift all of them to a resort in Abu Road in Rajasthan near Gujarat border. The Congress is also uncertain about the support of two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and Kandhal Jadeja of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On the other hand, the BJP said it would win three of the four RS seats with the support of the two MLAs of the BTP and Jadeja of the NCP. "The Congress stands no chance of winning both the seats. Whatever it does, it will not be able to win two seats, as that party needs support of 70 MLAs to achieve that," said BJP spokesperson Prashant Vala.

He claimed that Jadeja had already announced that he will vote for the BJP. The BTP has two MLAs--Chhotu Vasava and Mahesh Vasava- in the Legislative Assembly.

The effective strength of the House, however, stands at 172 as of now as 10 seats are currently vacant - two due to court cases and the rest because of resignations..

TRENDING

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Dhoni's mental toughness made him special: Taibu

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Tatenda Taibu feels that Mahendra Singh Dhonis mental toughness separated him from his contempraries. ...The first time I saw Dhoni, if Im to be honest...he had come with the India A side. I thought Karthik w...

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants i...

UK's quarantine will be quashed or dropped - Ryanair's O'Leary

The United Kingdoms coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday, Ryanair boss Michael OLeary told Reuters. The ...

Imran Khan says coronavirus cases yet to peak in Pak, warns of 'very difficult time' ahead

Pakistans coronavirus cases are expected to peak by the end of July or August, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Addressing the nation, he warned the country of a very difficult time ahead if people continued to ignore the standard opera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020