Guj: Will win two RS seats, says Cong; BJP confident of three

Fighting defections ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Gujarat, the Congress on Monday said it had devised a strategy to win two seats while the BJP expressed confidence to win three seats with the support of three MLAs of the BTP and the NCP. The Congress suddenly finds itself on a sticky wicket due to resignations of eight MLAs--five of them quit in March and three others recently--which has reduced its strength in the 182-member House to 65 against the ruling BJP's 103.

The Congress has fielded Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. The party had said that Gohil is its first preference candidate. Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin are the nominees of the BJP.

As per the standard formula, every candidate requires minimum 35 votes to win. With 65 MLAs of its own and assuming that it gets support of an Independent candidate, the Congress will still require four more votes to win the two seats.

"We are still in the fight. We have a strategy in place to ensure that both our candidates win. We believe that we will need the support of three ormore MLAs. However, we cannot say for sure about the outcome," said senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia. Fearing "poaching" by the BJP, the Congress has already shifted its MLAs to various resorts in the state and in Rajasthan.

The party plans to shift all of them to a resort in Abu Road in Rajasthan near Gujarat border. The Congress is also uncertain about the support of two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and Kandhal Jadeja of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On the other hand, the BJP said it would win three of the four RS seats with the support of the two MLAs of the BTP and Jadeja of the NCP. "The Congress stands no chance of winning both the seats. Whatever it does, it will not be able to win two seats, as that party needs support of 70 MLAs to achieve that," said BJP spokesperson Prashant Vala.

He claimed that Jadeja had already announced that he will vote for the BJP. The BTP has two MLAs--Chhotu Vasava and Mahesh Vasava- in the Legislative Assembly.

The effective strength of the House, however, stands at 172 as of now as 10 seats are currently vacant - two due to court cases and the rest because of resignations..