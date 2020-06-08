Does govt exist in Maha or is circus going on? Rajnath

Does govt exist in Maha or is circus going on? RajnathPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:55 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday slammed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation, saying the current situation in the state looks like a circus is going on instead ofgovernance. Singh also backed Sonu Sood for his work for stranded migrant workers and questionned the state government's criticism of the actor.
"It looks like the situation in Maharashtra is more of a circus than a government. It is highly unfortunate to see state crawling despite having a strong leadership of NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Singh said while addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers from Maharashtra. "The greed for power has prevailed over political alliance and commitments," Singh said in an oblique reference to the Shiv Sena, which had parted ways with the BJP post assembly elections in 2019.
"I wonder whether any government exists in Maharashtra when I see a coronavirus patient waiting for ambulance for more than 16 hours," he said. He also criticised the Sena which had on Sunday said that Sood was doing the BJP's bidding to show the state government in poor light.
"Instead of lauding his work, the government has criticised actor Sonu Sood for his efforts to send migrant workers back home. The Maharashtra government should learn from UP and Karnataka on how to contain coronavirus spread," he said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- Sonu Sood
- Sharad Pawar
- BJP
- NCP
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra governor
Ajay Devgn lauds Sonu Sood for helping migrant labourers return their native places
Sonu Sood launches toll free number to help migrants reach home
Sonu Sood meets Maha Guv; discuss initiatives taken for safe travel of migrant people