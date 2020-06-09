BJP's Kirit Somaiya writes to Maharashtra CM over missing bodies of COVID-19 patients from govt hospitals
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope regarding the issue of missing bodies of COVID-19 patients from government hospitals.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:36 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope regarding the issue of missing bodies of COVID-19 patients from government hospitals.
Somaiya in the letter claimed that six COVID-19 positive bodies had gone missing from various government hospitals.
Maharashtra has so far reported 88,528 COVID-19 positive cases so far while 3,169 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mamata, BJP leaders accuse her of 'failing the state'
NCP says Maha govt stable, slams BJP over Prez rule rumour
First anniversary of Modi Govt 2.0: BJP to hold virtual rallies to mark year of 'historic achievements'
Row over Insta post of UP BJP MLA's son; case filed
First anniversary of Modi Govt 2.0: BJP to hold virtual rallies to mark year of 'historic achievements'