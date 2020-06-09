Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two BJP candidates file nominations for RS polls from Karnataka

The state BJP core committee on Saturday had recommended three names to high command as probable candidates-Ramesh Katti, the brother of senior MLA Umesh Katti, incumbent Prabhakar Kore and hotelier Prakash Shetty.However, Yediyurappa on Tuesday ahead of filing nomination said that the central leadership of BJP had discussed with him before finalising the names of candidates.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:18 IST
Two BJP candidates file nominations for RS polls from Karnataka

BJP's Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti on Tuesday filed their nomination as party candidates for June 19 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka. They filed their papers at the office of Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer for the polls, in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi among other leaders.

Ahead of filing nomination, Kateel gave "B-form" to both the candidates at the party headquarters here. B-form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party and it ensures that he or she is allotted the reserved symbol of that party.

The BJP's central leadership on Monday had sprung a surprise by fielding Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election ignoring the recommendations of the party state unit. The state BJP core committee on Saturday had recommended three names to high command as probable candidates-Ramesh Katti, the brother of senior MLA Umesh Katti, incumbent Prabhakar Kore and hotelier Prakash Shetty.

However, Yediyurappa on Tuesday ahead of filing nomination said that the central leadership of BJP had discussed with him before finalising the names of candidates. "...from our core committee (state) we had sent some names, but ultimately our national president spoke to me and said it has been decided to give tickets to ordinary party workers, we discussed it, and after discussion the two names have been finalised," he said.

While, Kadadi, a Lingayat is party's Belagavi division in-charge; Gasti from Savitha Samaj (barber community) from Raichur district is party in-charge for the Bellary division. Both are with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad background and have worked for the organisation at the grass root level for decades.

Some within the BJP see the move by high command as an indication that loyalty to the party and ideology is what matters, and a clear message to state leadership. They also see it as part of a strategy to nurture and elevate second-rung leaders.

Election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and BK Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of the BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) that will fall vacant on June 25, with their retirement. The BJP, with 117 members in the assembly (including Speaker), can ensure easy victory in two seats.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal finance minister Mario Centeno to resign, president says

Portugals Finance Minister Mario Centeno, credited with reversing long-standing austerity policies while also achieving the countrys first budget surplus in 45 years, will resign on June 15, the president said on Tuesday. Centeno, who is al...

More needs to be done to eradicate prejudice in Britain, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top ministers on Tuesday that there was more to be done to eradicate prejudice and create opportunity in Britain but society was much less racist than it was before, his spokesman said. The PM said we a...

Former senator shot dead by Taliban in Afghanistan

Kabul Afghanistan, June 9 SputnikANI Former Afghan senator Abdul Wali Ahmadzai has been shot dead by Taliban terrorists in Pol-e Alam, the capital of Afghanistans eastern province of Logar, after being kidnapped, a spokesperson for the prov...

Experienced goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh joins Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced signing of Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The 24-year-old custodian has played for Hyderabad FC in the pastKamaljit was a part of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020