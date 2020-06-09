Left Menu
Development News Edition

Single nomination for RS poll in Arunachal

Rebia is the lone candidate in the state to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 19, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.He had filed his papers on Monday after the BJP central election committee nominated him as its candidate the day before.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:03 IST
Single nomination for RS poll in Arunachal

With only a single nomination filed for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh till Tuesday, the last date for doing so, BJP nominee Nabam Rebia appears all set to be elected. Rebia is the lone candidate in the state to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 19, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

He had filed his papers on Monday after the BJP central election committee nominated him as its candidate the day before. Rebia will be declared the winner without any election if he does not withdraw his nomination within the stipulated time or his paper is rejected, said the state legislative assembly secretary K Habung, who has been appointed the returning officer by the Election Commission.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on June 10 and June 12 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, Bhattacharjee said. The election process will be completed by June 22, he said.

Rebia, who represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms from 1996 to 2002 and again from 2002 to 2008 as a Congress member, had also served the state as its speaker and cabinet minister. The Election Commission had on June 2 issued notification for holding elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh along with other states.

Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the northeastern state. His tenure will end on June 23. The 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly has 41 BJP MLAs, followed by seven of Janata Dal(United. Congress and National Peoples Party(NPP) have four members each, the Peoples Party of Arunachal one and three independents.

The JD-U and the NPP are supporting the Pema Khandu- led BJP government in the state..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Austria to open borders to Italy, 20+ European countries, officials say

Austria will reopen its borders to Italy and more than 20 other European countries next week, officials said on Tuesday, a move that should ease tensions with Rome after Vienna singled its southern neighbour out for continued coronavirus-re...

Maruti cuts production by 98 pc in May amid coronavirus pandemic

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said it has cut production by 97.54 per cent in May at 3,714 units amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The company had produced a total...

Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza dies - statement

Burundis outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.The government of the Republic of Burundi announced with great sadness ... the unexpected death ...

EXPLAINER-Untangling the conflict in Libya

Libyas conflict has taken a new twist after an attempt by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar to seize the capital, Tripoli, crumbled rapidly in recent weeks. WHOS BEEN FIGHTING WHOHaftars self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020