Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korean leader's sister emerges as policymaker in spat with S.Korea

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking a leading role in a new, more hard-line pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother's assistant.Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:27 IST
N.Korean leader's sister emerges as policymaker in spat with S.Korea

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking a leading role in a new, more hard-line pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother's assistant.

Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo Jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well for her older brother, including holding an ashtray for him at a train station on his way to a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam.

But this year, Kim has taken on a more public policy role, cementing her status as an influential political player in her own right. "Prior to this, Kim Yo Jong was portrayed in state media as Kim Jong Un's sister, his protocol officer, or one of his accompanying officials," said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former North Korea open source intelligence analyst in the U.S. government. "Now, North Koreans know for sure there is more to her than that."

Kim has worked behind the scenes in North Korea's propaganda agencies, a role that led the United States to add her to a list of sanctioned senior officials in 2017 because of human rights abuses and censorship. In March, state media carried the first ever statement by Kim, in which she criticised South Korean authorities. That was followed by several more, including a response to comments by Trump, and last week, a warning that the North would cut communications with South Korea.

Lee said Kim's statements have a unique style, showcasing her wit and underscoring her powerful position. "In addition to the harsh words and sarcasm, they can be bitingly witty in ways that the other statements are not," Lee said. "She seems to have more leeway in crafting her statements, which of course is not surprising."

When state media announced on Tuesday that the hotlines between North and South Korea would be severed, they said Kim Yo Jong and a longtime hard-liner, Kim Yong Chol, championed the decision at a meeting. This rare explanation of a policymaking process portrayed Kim Yo Jong as "a very substantive person," said Michael Madden, a North Korea leadership expert at the Stimson Centre, a U.S.-based think tank.

Madden said this new portrayal of Kim in state media may be a subtle dig at international analysts who have cast doubts on her ability to wield influence in the North's male-dominated society. "They clearly have high hopes and expectations for her," he said. "Not necessarily the next leader, but something of a king maker nonetheless."

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Indian social app Chingari garners over 100,000 downloads

Indian social app Chingari said on Wednesday it has garnered more than 100,000 users and the number of subscribers is shooting up steadily. The custom-designed audio and video based free social platform was developed in 2019 by two Bengalur...

Remdesivir slows COVID-19 progression in macaques: Study

Early treatment with the antiviral drug remdesivir has been found to reduce viral load and prevent lung disease in macaques infected with SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, according to a study. The findings, published in the journal Nature o...

Jama Masjid may have to be closed again due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Shahi Imam

The Jama Masjid may have to be closed again in view of the deteriorating situation in Delhi due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mosques Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Wednesday. The development comes after the Shahi Imams secretary Ama...

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday dipped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 26.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The stock declined 2.25 per cent to Rs 2,33...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020