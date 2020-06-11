Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP offered Rs 25 cr to Rajasthan Cong MLAs: Gehlot

The Congress on Wednesday charged the BJP with attempts to destabilise the Rajasthan government with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each.Gehlot’s statement came hours after the Congress took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting ahead of the elections to three seats of the Rajya Sabha in the state on June 19.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 01:29 IST
BJP offered Rs 25 cr to Rajasthan Cong MLAs: Gehlot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday charged the BJP with attempts to destabilize the Rajasthan government with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each. Gehlot's statement came hours after the Congress took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting ahead of the elections to three seats of the Rajya Sabha in the state on June 19. Claiming a heavy transfer of cash to Jaipur, Gehlot said there were reports about the BJP's plan similar to that of Madhya Pradesh, and some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore in cash with Rs 10 crore in advance. But the party MLAs were 'alert and united', he said, adding that the condition of those who left the Congress to join the BJP was not good.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Rajya Sabha elections were postponed under pressure because the BJP could not poach MLAs in Rajasthan and Gujarat. About the meeting with the MLAs, Gehlot said it was fruitful and they will meet again on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Congress' national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who arrived in Jaipur to attend the meeting of the Congress MLAs and Independent legislators, said 'repeated assassination' of public mandate has become the BJP's character.

The BJP's conspiracy in Rajasthan will not succeed, he said, adding that the Congress MLAs are 'fearless', therefore, they are not going to fall into any temptation and the BJP will get the 'right reply' through democracy. Stressing that the party has an absolute majority, he said no one can 'defeat the public mandate or democracy'.

Alleging a bid to poach the party MLAs and the independent legislators backing the government, government chief whip Mahesh Joshi too forwarded a written complaint to the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He sought action against 'identified' elements for the corrupt conduct and attempts for destabilising the government. "It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilize the government in Rajasthan," Joshi said in the complaint. However, he did not specify who is making the attempts.

ACB DG Alok Tripathi said action will be taken on the complaint. Amid this, the MLAs who were called at chief minister's residence in the evening for a meeting for the Rajya Sabha elections were taken to the Shiv Vilas resort on the Delhi highway in Jaipur, where the meeting was held. "The meeting was fruitful today. The MLAs were asked to go tonight and we will meet again tomorrow," Gehlot told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday night. AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and the party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan K C Venugopal will also remain present in the meeting tomorrow.

On the other hand, state BJP president Satish Poonia said the Congress in Rajasthan is "feeling insecure". "Their own house is not in order. They do not trust their MLAs," Poonia said.

The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19 while the BJP fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat. In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules; New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules, say show to go ahead in JanuaryOrganizers of the annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday announced tighter rules regarding co...

EXPLAINER-Summer might slow coronavirus but is unlikely to stop it

The arrival of warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere raises the question of whether summer could slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Here is what science says. While warmer weather typically ends the annual flu season in temper...

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting on it. Frozen 2 was released in November 2019 and its success paved the way to the creation of another movie.Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the ...

Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.California state officials said earlier this week that movie theater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020