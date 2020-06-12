Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police stop BJP leaders from going to Telangana CM's office

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:53 IST
Police stop BJP leaders from going to Telangana CM's office

Hyderabad, June 12 (PTI): BJP leaders in Telangana were on Friday stopped from proceeding to the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office-cum-residence in view of the lockdown due to the virus spread, police said. The leaders included MLA Raja Singh, MLC N Ramachander Rao and former state unit president K Laxman.

The party had called for 'Chalo Pragati Bhavan' (march to the camp office-cum-official residence) to discuss the COVID-19 situation with the chief minister. Singh and Laxman were told at their residences that activities like political gatherings were not allowed during the lockdown, and that action would be taken if they did, the police said.

Ramachander Rao was taken into preventive custody, they said. Talking to reporters, Rao, president of the BJPs city unit, said he, along with Singh andLaxman, had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister for Friday but did not get a confirmation.

The BJP leader hit out at the state government for allegedly not conducting enough COVID-19 tests and not decentralizing treatment of positive cases in the state-run Gandhi hospital which, he said, had poor facilities..

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Films aiming to win Oscars will need to meet diversity criteria, Academy says

The organization that hands out the Academy Awards said Friday it would form a group to develop diversity and inclusion guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for Oscars.The Academy of Motion Pic...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clears key safety hurdle in mouse study

A study of Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine in mice lends some assurance that it will not increase the risk of more severe disease, and that one dose may provide protection against the novel coronavirus, according to preliminary data released ...

Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the M...

49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,656

Jharkhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, according to a government bulletin. Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020