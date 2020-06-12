Mathura MLA gets himself tested for virus

BJP’s Baldev MLA Pooran Prakash got himself tested for coronavirus after an employee of the Mathura Nagar Nigam, whose programme he had attended, was found infected with the infection

“I have got myself tested, along with my wife, one of my sons and two gunners,” the MLA said. He urged all those who attended the oath-taking ceremony of the nominated members of the Nagar Nigam on Thursday to volunteer for testing. Since one of the employees who had actively worked for the programme was found coronavirus positive, I volunteered for testing, he said, adding that the event should have been organised in an open area to ensure social distancing. Meanwhile, Mayor Dr Mukesh Arya Bandhu has decided to go for COVID testing. According to Additional CMO Dr P K Gupta, the district has reported 150 cases so far.