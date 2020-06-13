Trump moves Oklahoma political rally date from African-American holiday -tweet

Trump moves Oklahoma political rally date from African-American holiday -tweetReuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 09:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the "Juneteenth" African-American freedom day, to June 20th out of respect for the holiday marking the emancipation of slaves in Texas.
“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents,” Trump tweeted of the Tulsa campaign rally. (Reporting By Rich Mckay, writing by Andrew Hay; Editing by Kim Coghill)
