MP: Looting at ration distribution program on minister's birthday in Indore, case registered

Scores of people indulged in looting at a ration distribution program organised by BJP leader and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta in Indore on the occasion of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar's birthday on Friday. People were seen flouting the social distancing norm amid the outbreak of coronavirus. The news came to light after the video went viral on social media platforms.

"As long as we were there, people were disciplined and a proper token system was created for the ration distribution. But later, a couple of men disrupted the orderly distribution. Around 2000 families were invited to the program," said Gupta while speaking to media. The situation was later brought under control by the authorities.

A case has been filed under section 188 of IPC at Malharganj Police Station against Gupta for allegedly organising the program without taking prior permission from the authorities. "Permission to organize the distribution of ration was not taken, therefore, a violation of section 144 was registered and a case of section 188 was registered," said Sanjay Sharma, station in-charge. (ANI)