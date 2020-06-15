Left Menu
Brazil prosecutors arrests Bolsonaro supporter after threats

"That's right, demonstrations in which seniors, children, handicapped, women came to the support of President Bolsonaro.” On May 30 Giromini led a few dozen people on a torchlit march to the Supreme Court to protest an investigation into allegations of a conspiracy to spread defamatory and threatening social media posts about justices.

15-06-2020
The leader of a group that backs Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was detained Monday, accused of raising funds for actions that could threaten the country's national security. Prosecutors didn't immediately give details about the allegations against Sara Fernanda Giromini, better known as Sara Winter, though she has publicly threatened to punch a Supreme Court justice on several occasions. The arrest warrant authorizes authorities to hold her for five days while she is investigated.

Giromini, a 27-year-old former feminist turned anti-abortion campaigner, leads a group, “Brazil's 300,” that has staged demonstrations vociferously defending Bolsonaro's conservative policies and denouncing the Supreme Court and Congress for blocking them. A post on her Twitter account Monday said the arrest means, “It is official: to support Jair Bolsonaro is a crime.” “Sara Winter was arrested because of an investigation on the financing of anti democratic protests," it added. "That's right, demonstrations in which seniors, children, handicapped, women came to the support of President Bolsonaro.” On May 30 Giromini led a few dozen people on a torchlit march to the Supreme Court to protest an investigation into allegations of a conspiracy to spread defamatory and threatening social media posts about justices. Giromini was among the people named in the probe.

On Saturday members of her group set off fireworks in the direction of court building..

