BJP announces names of Mayor, Deputy mayor candidates for 3 municipal corporations of Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of candidates for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections for all the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP is in the majority in all the three municipal corporations. The last date for submitting nomination is June 17.

The elections for mayors of all three municipal corporations in the national capital is scheduled to held on June 24. (ANI)

