Trump: U.S. Supreme Court decisions "horrible"
President Donald Trump on Thursday railed against the U. S. Supreme Court's "horrible" decisions, seemingly referring to recent rulings that gay and transgender workers are protected under federal employment laws and blocking his bid to end legal protections for immigrants known as "Dreamers."
"These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!" Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the constitutional amendment allowing citizens to own guns.
