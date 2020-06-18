Left Menu
Development News Edition

China crossed LAC, provocation was from their side: Swamy

Swamy said India should reclaim the land China has occupied in the standoff as most Indians want the country to fight for it. Asked during a webinar hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Club whether India will go to the extent of going to war to reclaim the land, Swamy said, "I know the mood in my party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:08 IST
China crossed LAC, provocation was from their side: Swamy
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said China crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there was no question that the provocation in the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh came from their side. Swamy said India should reclaim the land China has occupied in the standoff as most Indians want the country to fight for it.

Asked during a webinar hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Club whether India will go to the extent of going to war to reclaim the land, Swamy said, "I know the mood in my party. I know on what basis we came to power and it will be suicide for us not to recover that land, no matter what the price we have to pay." He asserted that diplomacy will not solve the problem. "The Chinese will not move back, the Indian people will not tolerate (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi accepting the new status quo, so we will have to go to war, maybe a localized war... whatever is hanging around our neck of 1962, we can't have a similar situation where we lump it," Swamy said.

They should not think we are the same "softies of 1962", the Rajya Sabha MP said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Stradivarius takes third successive Ascot Gold Cup

Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori, blew away the field to land a third successive Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday in a race run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4-5 favourite, trained by John Gosden, hit the fr...

FACTBOX-What is next for immigrant 'Dreamers' after U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 5-4 against President Donald Trumps move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA program that offers work permits and deportation relief to certain immigrants who came to the country i...

Discord thwarts U.N. nuclear watchdog's plans for virtual Iran meeting

Opposition led by China to a planned resolution rebuking Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs 35-nation board has forced it to call an in-person session after four days of meeting online because of the coronavirus, diplomats said on Thursday....

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rises to 44 with 5 new fatalities; total cases climb to 7,040

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 44 on Thursday with five fatalities being reported in 24 hours while the total tally of cases breached the 7,000-mark as 100 people tested positive for the dreaded disease, a top health department of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020