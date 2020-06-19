DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 19

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JUNE 19 ** BERLIN - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will hold talks with his counterparts from Germany, Heiko Maas, and France, Jean-Yves Le Drian. ** SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in accepted the resignation of the minister responsible for relations with North Korea, as tensions with Pyongyang rise over defectors in the South, stalling diplomacy. ** WARSAW - Poland's deputy prime minister, Jacek Sasin, and heath minister, Lukasz Szumowski, to hold press conference on the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Polish coal mines. - 0800 GMT ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss bilateral, European and other international issues. - 1200 GMT

COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Copenhagen Democracy Summit (final day) BELGRADE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia (final day).

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (final day). MINSK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, speaks on "Defending Democracy during COVID-19" by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU video conference meeting of the members of the European Council.

MINSK – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk on 19 June. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to speak at "Moving Away from the Abyss: Towards a Post-Crisis European Recovery“ forum - 1430 GMT GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 21 NEW DELHI, India - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on International Yoga Day on June 21 and practice yoga poses on live TV, even as India faces rising number of coronavirus cases. India has advised people to do yoga at home amid the virus outbreak. - 0130 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 22 ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire give a joint statement on current European affairs. - 1415 GMT ** PODGORICA - The President of the Republic of Croatia, Zoran Milanovi, will pay a two-day official visit to Montenegro. BEIJING – China's Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders online. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 MOSCOW, Russia - Russian Foreign Minister hosts a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of China, Wang Yi, and India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

** JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Treasury has set a target date of June 24 for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present a new budget to ratify plans for a 500 billion rand stimulus package aimed at easing the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. WASHINGTON - Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds structured debate on racism. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's budget chief Johannes Hahn, present the EU draft general budget for 2021 and the annual management and performance report for 2019.

BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 ** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the "Human Rights in Business" international virtual conference. Margaritis Schinas, vice president for promoting the European way of life, and Norway's prime minister are also taking part. LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26

OSLO - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg to hold news conference as parliament prepares for summer recess - 0830 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at EPC event on how to boost EU resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 - 0700 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan.

LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 ** MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez, delivers a speech on the second anniversary of his victory at presidential elections. MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST, 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.