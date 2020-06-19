Trump happy with 3 election debates, willing to consider more -White House

Trump happy with 3 election debates, willing to consider more -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:43 IST
President Donald Trump looks forward to squaring off with Democrat Joe Biden, his presumptive rival in the November U.S. presidential election, in three scheduled debates and is open to participating in more verbal matches, the White House said on Friday.
"The president is happy to debate when given the opportunity," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing. "Right now there are three debates and he's happy with that but certainly if others were proposed he'd be willing to look at them."
