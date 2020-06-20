REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 06:00 a.m. GMT/02:00 p.m. SGT

North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets from the South as bilateral tensions rise.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-CHINA-TAIWAN Harboring Hong Kong 'rioters' will harm Taiwan, China says

BEIJING (Reuters) - Offering protection to "rioters" from Hong Kong will only harm Taiwan's people and is an interference in the Chinese-ruled city's affairs, China's government said, denouncing plans by Taiwan to help Hong Kongers who decide to flee to the island. U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE-JUNETEENTH 'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday in Juneteenth observances marking the abolition of slavery more than a century and a half ago, an occasion freighted with special resonance this year amid America's reckoning with its legacy of racism. USA-JUSTICE-NEWYORK

U.S. Attorney whose office has investigated Trump lawyer says he won't resign WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The statement came just hours after Attorney General William Barr in a surprise move said in a press release that Trump intends to nominate Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Berman.

BUSINESS MINNEAPOLIS-PROTESTS-BLACK-PRODUCTS-FOCUS

Brands tout Black heritage as some shoppers question authenticity NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) - L'Oreal SA, Unilever and other multinationals that acquired personal-care brands founded by Black people are moving to reassure their core customers, some of whom have pledged in the wake of racial-justice protests to direct their spending toward only Black-owned companies.

TESLA-SHAREHOLDERS Elon Musk tweets Tesla postpones annual shareholder meeting

Elon Musk tweeted late on Friday that Tesla Inc will have to postpone its annual shareholder meeting as no large gatherings are allowed by July 7. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HOLM British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Alien", has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday. ALASKA-BUS

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - The "Into the Wild" bus is no longer in the wild.

Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers. SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPORT-USA Flurry of positive coronavirus tests in athletes hurts U.S. restart plans

Hopes that sport in the United States might soon return to business as usual suffered a blow on Friday as athletes from golf to hockey tested positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering a shutdown of some facilities. BASEBALL-MLB-EXTRA-INNINGS

Report: Ties, altered extra innings on table in MLB talks The negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union are currently at a stalemate, a condition that could become more prevalent if games are played this year.