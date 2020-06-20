REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 06:00 a.m. GMT/02:00 p.m. SGT

Left Menu
MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE-JUNETEENTH 'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast ATLANTA (Reuters) - Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday in Juneteenth observances marking the abolition of slavery more than a century and a half ago, an occasion freighted with special resonance this year amid America's reckoning with its legacy of racism.

North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets from the South as bilateral tensions rise.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Offering protection to "rioters" from Hong Kong will only harm Taiwan's people and is an interference in the Chinese-ruled city's affairs, China's government said, denouncing plans by Taiwan to help Hong Kongers who decide to flee to the island. U.S.

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday in Juneteenth observances marking the abolition of slavery more than a century and a half ago, an occasion freighted with special resonance this year amid America's reckoning with its legacy of racism. USA-JUSTICE-NEWYORK

USA-JUSTICE-NEWYORK U.S. Attorney whose office has investigated Trump lawyer says he won't resign WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The statement came just hours after Attorney General William Barr in a surprise move said in a press release that Trump intends to nominate Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to replace Berman.

MINNEAPOLIS-PROTESTS-BLACK-PRODUCTS-FOCUS Brands tout Black heritage as some shoppers question authenticity NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) - L'Oreal SA, Unilever and other multinationals that acquired personal-care brands founded by Black people are moving to reassure their core customers, some of whom have pledged in the wake of racial-justice protests to direct their spending toward only Black-owned companies.

TESLA-SHAREHOLDERS Elon Musk tweets Tesla postpones annual shareholder meeting Elon Musk tweeted late on Friday that Tesla Inc will have to postpone its annual shareholder meeting as no large gatherings are allowed by July 7.

PEOPLE-HOLM British actor Ian Holm dies at 88 LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Alien", has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday.

Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers. SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPORT-USA Flurry of positive coronavirus tests in athletes hurts U.S. restart plans Hopes that sport in the United States might soon return to business as usual suffered a blow on Friday as athletes from golf to hockey tested positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering a shutdown of some facilities.

BASEBALL-MLB-EXTRA-INNINGS Report: Ties, altered extra innings on table in MLB talks The negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union are currently at a stalemate, a condition that could become more prevalent if games are played this year.

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Rain likely over Delhi-NCR in next two hours: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining states such as Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to be battered by rains in the next two hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department IMD on Saturday. Thunderstorm with rain would occurcontinue to occur over a...

Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

Pressing ahead in a pandemic, President Donald Trump looked to reverse a decline in his political fortunes Saturday by returning to the format that has so often energised himself and his loyal supporters a raucous, no-holds-barred rally bef...

Delhi govt to oppose LG order to scrap home isolation in DDMA meet: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will oppose the Lt Governors order to scrap home isolation, in DDMA meeting, minutes before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Saturday. He said the order is again...

COVID-19: Indore records 42 new infections; tally at 4,288

With 42 persons testing positive for coronavirus, the case count in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district has reached 4,288 on Saturday, a health official said. At least 1,768 swab samples were tested in the district, of which reports of 42 patie...
