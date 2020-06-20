Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda hits out at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Ladakh standoff; accuses him of demoralising forces

Rahul Gandhi had raised questions on whether "unarmed soldiers" had to fight the Chinese Army and alleged that the prime minister had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression. "The language used by an individual reflects the family's culture.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:32 IST
Nadda hits out at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Ladakh standoff; accuses him of demoralising forces
Addressing a virtual rally for Rajasthan, he said that "some opposition leaders are demonstrating their limited knowledge" and "asking why did soldiers go unarmed". Image Credit: ANI

BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sino-India face-off in Ladakh, alleging he was lowering the morale of defence forces through his tweets. Addressing a virtual rally for Rajasthan, he said that "some opposition leaders are demonstrating their limited knowledge" and "asking why did soldiers go unarmed".

"These leaders are lowering the morale of defence forces through their tweets when jawans are defending the country in Galwan on India-China border. "Don't you know the international rules and agreements," he said. Rahul Gandhi had raised questions on whether "unarmed soldiers" had to fight the Chinese Army and alleged that the prime minister had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression.

"The language used by an individual reflects the family's culture. Indian families do not have the culture of using such language as done by you," Nadda said. "Forget about honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you did not honour your PM. You tore his ordinance. People of the country and the world know this," the BJP chief said attacking Gandhi.

He was referring to an incident when Rahul Gandhi had denounced an ordinance by the Manmohan Singh government in 2013 to nullify a Supreme Court order on disqualifying convicted lawmakers. During a press conference, Rahul Gandhi had termed the ordinance complete nonsense that should be "torn apart and thrown out". The BJP president said there should be constructive opposition. "Sadly, we are facing an opposition which has no substance or direction," he said.

Nadda also referred to Friday's all-party meeting with the prime minister saying that everyone resolved to stand together but the Congress kept asking questions. He noted that the PM has said in his statement that "neither they (Chinese army) have intruded into our border nor has any post been taken over by them". Indian defence forces are fully capable of securing borders of the country in water, land and air and they have been given a free hand, the BJP chief said in the Jan samvad rally for party workers in Bikaner and Jodhpur division.

Paying tributes to the soldiers who died in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley on Monday, Nadda said that their martyrdom would not go in vain. "I want to assure their families that their martyrdom will not go in vain. May God give strength to those families because they were not just the sons of their families, they were the sons of the country…. I want to say that the whole country stands with them," he said. The virtual rallies are being organised by the BJP to mark the completion of the first year of the second term of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. "The Modi government has completed six decades of work in six years," Nadda said and referred to its various achievements.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands - report

An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victims family. The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Z...

U.S. judge rules against Trump administration's request to block Bolton's book

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought Chinas help to ...

Ready to deal with any situation along LAC in Ladakh: IAF Chief Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force is well aware of Chinas air activities including about its airfields, operational bases and deployment in Tibet, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the two countries in ...

Glenmark launches Favipiravir:Medics say 'no magic bullet' for COVID but will help amid rising cases

As Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, medical experts on Saturday cautioned against seeing it as a magic bullet to treat the deadly virus but said it will be he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020