60,000 ventilators will be available through PM-CARES fund by June end: BJP chief Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that currently the country has 21,000 ventilators and assured that by June end around 60,000 ventilators will be made available through PM-CARES fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:51 IST
BJP Chief Nadda addressing UP Jam Samvad Rally. Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that currently the country has 21,000 ventilators and assured that by June end around 60,000 ventilators will be made available through PM-CARES fund. "We had not any dedicated COVID hospitals when the lockdown was announced. Today, we have 1,000 dedicated COVID hospitals and 2 lakh COVID dedicated beds. We have 21,000 ventilators and 60,000 ventilators will be available, through PM-CARES fund by June end," Nadda said at "Uttar Pradesh Jam Samvad Rally" here.

Nadda further said that the country is manufacturing 4.5 lakhs PPE kits daily. "When the lockdown was announced, we were not producing any PPE kits. Today very proudly I can say that Modi Ji has motivated local manufactures and now we are producing 4.5 lakhs PPE kits daily," he said.

BJP Chief said that at least 19 crore food packets and 45 lakh ration kits have been distributed by party workers to needy people amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. "When we were in the lockdown, We thought about how we will be able to serve crores of people. Using digital tools, we worked to engage the workers and put them in service. In the lockdown, about 19 crore food packets have been sent by BJP workers to the needy. Around 5 crore ration kits have been distributed. BJP workers of Uttar Pradesh have distributed about 5 crore food packets and about 45 lakh ration kits," he further added.

"Using digital tools, I connected all MPs, Mayors, MLAs for service through 150 video conferences. All the state presidents, national officials held around 4,000 video conferences and engaged the party in service work from the top to the booth level. I want to congratulate all of you who worked hard to help the people," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth also spoke on the initiatives taken by his government to contain the spread of lethal diease, saying there are only 6,000 active cases of the COVID-19 disease in the state.

Addressing 'UP Jansamvad' virtual rally from Lucknow, Yogi said, "When we look at the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, we find ourselves in a satisfactory situation. In a state of around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the disease."(ANI)

