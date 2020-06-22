Left Menu
Manmohan Singh's statement mere wordplay, call for unity falls flat as Cong questions and demoralises our armed forces: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday launched an attack on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh calling his statement over the India-China border situation a "mere wordplay" and also said that the "call for unity" given by the senior leader falls flat by the actions of other leaders from the Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:17 IST
BJP President JP Nadda. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday launched an attack on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh calling his statement over the India-China border situation a "mere wordplay" and also said that the "call for unity" given by the senior leader falls flat by the actions of other leaders from the Congress. "Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's statement is mere wordplay. Sadly, the conduct and actions of top leaders of the Congress party will not make any Indian believe such statements. Remember, this is the same INC that always questions and demoralises our armed forces," Nadda's first tweet read.

Using the statements made by various non-BJP and non-Congress Chief Ministers after the all-party meet, in which they had lauded the Prime Minister's comment on the border situation with China, Nadda said, "Dr. Manmohan Singh, rightly, calls for unity. Again, the strong words on paper fall flat when we see exactly who is vitiating the atmosphere of unity... Hope Dr Singh is able to prevail on his own party at least." Attacking the Congress leader further Nadda said, "Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight."

"One only wishes that Dr Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometers of India's land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" he added in a subsequent tweet. Urging the former Prime Minister to steer clear of giving advice to the incumbent Central government, he said that "UPA personified systematic institutional erosion of that office, combined with disrespect for our armed forces. NDA has reversed that!"

"Dear Dr Singh and Congress Party, Please stop insulting our forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes. Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times. It's never too late to improve," the BJP chief said. Dr Singh had earlier in the day urged all Indians to "stand together as a nation and be united" in response to China "brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory."

The senior Congress leader, in a statement, urged the Centre to ensure complete transparency, "We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements." Singh's statements have come amid the ongoing dispute between India and China following the violent face-off on June 15-16 between troops of both the countries at the Galwan valley in Ladakh in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. (ANI)

