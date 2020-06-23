Left Menu
Two more Trump campaign staff members test positive for coronavirus

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus," spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 02:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two more staff members of President Donald Trump's campaign who were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his rally on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump campaign spokesman said on Monday.

The campaign announced on Saturday hours before the rally, Trump's first since March, that six members of the campaign's advance staff had tested positive. "After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus," spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event."

