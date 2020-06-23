Left Menu
Claims made before Rajya Sabha polls 'baseless', says Pilot

In an apparent reference to the allegations that the BJP tried to poach Congress MLAs before the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the victory of his party’s two candidates has shown that whatever said then was "baseless".

PTI | Japur | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:48 IST
In an apparent reference to the allegations that the BJP tried to poach Congress MLAs before the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the victory of his party's two candidates has shown that whatever said then was "baseless". Ahead of the June 19 elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders, including Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach their MLAs. The Congress had also shifted its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for over a week.

In the elections, Congress candidates KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi and the BJP's Rajendra Gehlot were elected to the upper house of Parliament. "Independents and the MLAs of supporting parties voted as per expectations. I had claimed it before the elections, which turned out to be right. It means that whatever was said, be it by anyone, was all baseless," Pilot told reporters here. Pilot said all votes were cast as per expectations and whatever was said or "asked to say" had "no justification". Pilot, who is also the state Congress chief, rejected BJP state president Satish Poonia's allegations that mines or land was offered by the state government to some of the MLAs to vote in favor of the Congress candidates. "What is the need to tempt our own MLAs," he asked.

Pilot also said political appointments will take place in coming days in the state and workers' interest will be protected.

