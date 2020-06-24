Trump's brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

Left Menu
President Donald Trump's brother is asking a New York City judge to prevent the president's niece from publishing a tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this month.

President Donald Trump's brother is asking a New York City judge to prevent the president's niece from publishing a tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this month. In court papers, Robert Trump's lawyers argue that Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement in the late 1990s that included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed.

The settlement agreement related to the will of Donald Trump's father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump. “Confidentiality was at the essence of the Settlement agreement,” the court papers say.

Robert Trump argues the publication of the book is prohibited by the settlement agreement reached in 2001 and he never consented to it being published. A description of the book — titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man” — on Amazon says it describes “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.” “She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald,” the online description says.

The motion seeks an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it..

