Mayukh, Samrat Choudhary BJP candidates for Bihar MLC polls
Both are likely to be elected, given the strength of the BJP in the state assembly. Mayukh has been nominated for a second term by the party. Choudhary's candidature assumes significance due to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He is a Koeri, a numerically strong backward caste in the state, and his father, Shakuni Choudhary, is a seasoned politician who has frequently changed his political affiliations..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:05 IST
The BJP on Wednesday named its national media co-head Sanjay Prakash, better known as Sanjay Mayukh, and Samrat Choudhary as its candidates for the MLC polls in Bihar. Both are likely to be elected, given the strength of the BJP in the state assembly.
Mayukh has been nominated for a second term by the party. Choudhary's candidature assumes significance due to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
He is a Koeri, a numerically strong backward caste in the state, and his father, Shakuni Choudhary, is a seasoned politician who has frequently changed his political affiliations..
