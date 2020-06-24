Left Menu
BJP-led Manipur govt will complete its term, says Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday said that the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur will complete its term.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:06 IST
Ram Madhav. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday said that the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur will complete its term. "Today, we are felicitating our newly elected member of Rajya Sabha. It was a grand victory for people of Manipur and BJP leadership. We are being asked about stability of government since one year. It is stable, it has been winning elections and will be stable until 2022," Madhav said here.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur. BJP candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba defeated Congress candidate T Mangibabu. Earlier, three BJP MLAs had resigned and joined Congress while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA withdrew support to N Biren Singh-led government. (ANI)

