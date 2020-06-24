Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unarmed National Guard 'activated' and on standby to help protect DC monuments

Hundreds of unarmed Washington D.C. National Guard troops were activated and on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting some historical monuments, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:13 IST
Unarmed National Guard 'activated' and on standby to help protect DC monuments
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of unarmed Washington D.C. National Guard troops were activated and on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting some historical monuments, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice continued to sweep the country and threaten his re-election chances.

Calls for the removal of these monuments, which came on the back of massive Black Lives Matter protests earlier this month and subsequent efforts by some local governments to reform their police forces, were sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody. Many of the statues, which pay homage to the rebel Confederacy from the nation's Civil War era and are seen as tributes to those who perpetuated slavery, have been targeted by demonstrating crowds in recent weeks.

About 400 D.C. National Guard members had been activated after a request from the Interior secretary, a National Guard statement said. "They will support U.S. Park Police at key monuments to prevent any defacing or destruction," the statement said.

It said none of the troops had been moved to the streets, but that they were on standby at the National Guard Armory. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the activation was seen as a short-term move through the first week of July that would give the Department of Justice enough time to call on law enforcement personnel.

Late on Monday, protesters tried to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson facing the White House. Jackson served two terms in the White House, from 1829 to 1837, espousing a populist political style that has sometimes been compared with that of Trump.

Native American activists have long criticized Jackson, a Democrat, for signing the 1830 Indian Removal Act, which led to thousands of Native Americans being driven from their lands by the U.S. government. Earlier this month, about 1,200 D.C. National Guard troops and 3,900 from other states were sent to the capital to back law enforcement during demonstrations.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

TDP MP from Andhra's Srikakulam wins Sansad Ratna Award 2020

Telugu Desam Party TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu from Andhra Pradeshs Srikakulam became the youngest and only Telugu MP to receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2020. As per the party press release, he would be given the Jury Committee Special Awar...

Three labourers killed in Punjab's Rupnagar

Three labourers were found murdered at a farmhouse in Punjabs Rupnagar district, police said on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation revealed the the labourers worked at the farmhouse in in Nurpurbedi area and were killed with some sharp ed...

Assam reports 226 new COVID cases; total jumps to 6282

Assam reported 226 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 6,282 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the 6,282 cases, there are 2,508 active cases, nine persons have died and three have migrated out...

With Eurovision canceled, Netflix offers fans a Will Ferrell comedy

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellation of this years Eurovision Song Contest, actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams hope fans can get their fix by watching their madcap Netflix comedy about a duo from Iceland who compete in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020