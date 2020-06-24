Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, NPP to work together for Manipur's development: Himanta

Himanta Sarma, BJP's trouble-shooter and convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance which comprises of the BJP and its allies in the Northeastern states, took an NPP delegation for a meeting with Shah. "NPP delegation led by Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:14 IST
BJP, NPP to work together for Manipur's development: Himanta

The crisis staring at the BJP-led Manipur government seems to have blown over as National People's Party president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and assured his party's support to it. The Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh was plunged into crisis recently after four NPP and three BJP MLAs withdrew their support from it. Himanta Sarma, BJP's trouble-shooter and convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance which comprises of the BJP and its allies in the Northeastern states, took an NPP delegation for a meeting with Shah.

"NPP delegation led by Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Y Joy Kumar Singh met Home minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi. Both BJP and NPP will continue to work together for the development of Manipur," Sarma tweeted after the meeting. They later met BJP president J P Nadda. Following his meeting with Shah and Nadda, Sangma said his party will work together with the BJP in the interest of Manipur. "A positive meeting took place between @JPNadda ji and @himantabiswa ji and the NPP delegation and we have decided to continue to work together in the interest of people of Manipur," he tweeted.

The NPP and other dissident MLAs have been demanding removal of Biren Singh, accusing him of working in an "autocratic" way and not addressing the issues raised by them. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, who handles the party's North East affairs, asserted in Imphal that the state government will remain stable. "Take it from me. We will be stable till 2022 (when next Assembly election will be held)," Ram Madhav told reporters at Imphal Airport.

Biren Singh also sought to downplay the trouble that has besieged his ministry saying it's a "family issue", and exuded confidence that the political problem will be resolved soon. After the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had formed a coalition government with the help of the regional outfit NPP and others.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military - document

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new ...

Airline EasyJet raises cash after losses widen due to COVID-19

Budget airline EasyJet on Wednesday sought to raise up to 450 million pounds 559.31 million via a share placement to help it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic after reporting a bigger first-half loss.The airline, which grounded its fleet on Ma...

U.S. court orders dismissal of case against former Trump aide Michael Flynn

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, handing the Justice Department a victory in the politica...

In reversal, TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before U.S. election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September - ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020