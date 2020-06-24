Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senators to propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Another bipartisan bill, titled the Earn It Act and co-sponsored by the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, aims to curb the distribution of child sexual abuse material on tech platforms by threatening their Section 230 immunity.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:31 IST
Senators to propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Republican Senator John Thune said he will introduce legislation on Wednesday intended to reform Section 230 - a federal law that largely exempts tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for the material their users post. The bipartisan legislation, titled the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency Act, or PACT, aims to "provide for more accountability and transparency for large tech platforms with respect to content moderation decisions," said Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican. The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

There are mounting calls to reform Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, and legal immunity for tech platforms has come under severe scrutiny. Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks new regulatory oversight of tech firms' content moderation decisions and he backed legislation to scrap or weaken Section 230 in an attempt to regulate social media platforms.

Trump's move came after Twitter Inc tagged his unsubstantiated tweets about claims of fraud in mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts. The Thune-Schatz bill includes two provisions put forward by the Justice Department last week to reform Section 230.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for Congress to change Section 230 in ways that could expose tech companies to more lawsuits or significantly increase their costs. Another bipartisan bill, titled the Earn It Act and co-sponsored by the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, aims to curb the distribution of child sexual abuse material on tech platforms by threatening their Section 230 immunity. It will be taken up at a committee hearing on Thursday.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military - document

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new ...

Airline EasyJet raises cash after losses widen due to COVID-19

Budget airline EasyJet on Wednesday sought to raise up to 450 million pounds 559.31 million via a share placement to help it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic after reporting a bigger first-half loss.The airline, which grounded its fleet on Ma...

U.S. court orders dismissal of case against former Trump aide Michael Flynn

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday directed a federal judge to drop a criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, handing the Justice Department a victory in the politica...

In reversal, TV show about Trump-Comey clash to air before U.S. election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election will be broadcast in September - ahead of the November elections, cable channel Showtim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020