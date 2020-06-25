Left Menu
Cong slams BJP for questioning record on national security

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari came down hard on BJP president J P Nadda for his attack on the issue of national security. In a series of tweets, Tewari cited several instances like saving of Jammu and Kashmir under Jawaharlal Nehru, and creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and killing of 800 Chinese in Nathu-La in 1967 when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:11 IST
Image Credit: Freepik

Hitting out at the BJP for questioning its record on national security, the Congress on Wednesday said it was under its rule that Bangladesh was created in 1971 and 800 Chinese were killed in 1967. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari came down hard on BJP president J P Nadda for his attack on the issue of national security.

In a series of tweets, Tewari cited several instances like saving of Jammu and Kashmir under Jawaharlal Nehru, and creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and killing of 800 Chinese in Nathu-La in 1967 when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. "Nathu-La 1967, 800 Chinese were killed when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister. (BJP MP) Tapir Gao says China has grabbed -50-60 KM land in Arunachal Pradesh on your watch?" he asked on Twitter.

Nadda had attacked the Congress, saying India lost thousands of square kilometres of land due to the "misadventures of one dynasty", in an obvious reference to the Gandhi family.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

