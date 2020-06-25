Left Menu
Let new generations draw right lessons from Emergency: Prasad

The minister recalled that as an activist of the "JP Movement" from Bihar he fought against the Emergency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:33 IST
Let new generations draw right lessons from Emergency: Prasad

Let the new generations draw the right lessons from Emergency, Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday while attacking the Congress for its "grossly undemocratic" behaviour which he claimed still continues. In a series of tweets on the 45th anniversary of imposition of Emergency, he said today is the day "to recall the heroic sacrifices of people of India against the grossly undemocratic behaviour of the Congress Party." The "legacy", Prasad said, "still continues".

"Let the new generations draw the right lessons," he wrote. He recalled that after the Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, major opposition leaders including Jai Prakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, Chandrashekhar, along with scores of citizens, were arrested.

"Ultimately people of India voted massively against the Congress Party in 1977 Lok Sabha election and even Indira Gandhi was defeated and the first non-Congress Govt came to power at Centre," he said. The minister recalled that as an activist of the "JP Movement" from Bihar he fought against the Emergency.

