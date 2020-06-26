Left Menu
BJP buying MLAs using profit from fuel price hike: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that the BJP is making a profit with the increase in prices of petrol and diesel and using the money to buy MLAs for the party.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:30 IST
BJP buying MLAs using profit from fuel price hike: Digvijaya Singh
Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that the BJP is making a profit with the increase in prices of petrol and diesel and using the money to buy MLAs for the party. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Singh said, "The profit from the increase in petrol and diesel prices are going to petrol pump owners, petroleum companies and the Central government. With the recovery from this profit, the BJP is buying MLAs."

"The pockets of farmers, workers and poor people are cut and rich persons pockets are filled with," he said. As fuel prices were raised for the 20th day in a row on Friday, petrol and diesel prices crossed Rs 80-mark in the national capital.

Following the fresh surge, diesel is now priced at Rs 80.19 per litre, higher by Rs 0.17 and petrol will cost Rs 80.13 per litre, an increase by Rs 0.21. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Prices of fuel are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins. (ANI)

