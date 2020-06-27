Left Menu
Transfers amid COVID-19 demoralised bureaucracy: BJP leader

New civic chiefs were appointed for Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations in the district last week. During a visit to Navi Mumbai on Friday, the leader of opposition in legislative council said transfers were not necessary as officials need to be given some time to settle in and control the precarious situation. Like the frequent and sudden transfers of officials, will the government also replace guardian ministers in districts where coronavirus was spreading rapidly?

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 11:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has alleged that the frequent and sudden transfers of municipal commissioners and collectors during the COVID-19 pandemic were demoralizing Maharashtra's bureaucracy. New civic chiefs were appointed for Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations in the district last week.

During a visit to Navi Mumbai on Friday, the leader of opposition in the legislative council said transfers were not necessary as officials need to be given some time to settle in and control the precarious situation. Like the frequent and sudden transfers of officials, will the government also replace guardian ministers in districts where coronavirus was spreading rapidly? he asked and claimed that the state government's move had demoralized the bureaucracy.

Darekar held meetings with civic officials and took stock of the situation in Navi Mumbai.

