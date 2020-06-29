Left Menu
U.S. official: Iran's arrest warrant for President Trump is "propaganda stunt"

Iran's issuance of an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani is a "propaganda stunt", U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook said at a news conference in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:15 IST
Iran's issuance of an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani is a "propaganda stunt", U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook said at a news conference in Saudi Arabia on Monday. "Our assessment is that Interpol does not intervene and issue Red Notices that are based on a political nature," Hook said alongside the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs in Riyadh.

"This is a political nature. This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability ... It is a propaganda stunt that no-one takes seriously," Hook said. Iran asked Interpol for help in enforcing the warrant, Fars news agency said.

The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, with a drone strike in Iraq on Jan. 3. Washington accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans)

