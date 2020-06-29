Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand Congress protests over fuel price hike

Uttarakhand Congress members on Monday took part in 'Speak Up Against Fuel Hike' campaign of the party under the leadership of State Congress president Pritam Singh.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:09 IST
Uttarakhand Congress protests over fuel price hike
Congress president Pritam Singh speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Congress members on Monday took part in 'Speak Up Against Fuel Hike' campaign of the party under the leadership of State Congress president Pritam Singh. While talking to ANI, Singh said that members of ruling BJP used to send bangles to the then Prime Minister over the rise of petrol and diesel when they were in opposition and now they are silent.

"The rise in prices of petrol and diesel have adverse effects on everything. From food price to vegetables, the price of everything goes up with an increase in the price of fuel. The common man is facing coronavirus pandemic at one hand and the central government has increased fuel price. It is negatively impacting their lives," he said. "When the BJP was in opposition, they used to hold protest against the rise of fuel prices. Now, they are silent. They used to send bangles to Prime Minister, and now they are increasing prices even when the prices of petrol and diesel are falling in the international market," he added.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. The Congress has termed the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the Centre to roll back with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UDF ousts Kerala Congress (M)-Jose K Mani faction over panchayat prez post issue

The Kerala Congress M faction, led by Jose K Mani, was ousted from the Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF on Monday in connection with the tussle over the Kottayam district panchayat chief post. The ouster follows the factions refusal...

A new example of extortion, Sonia targets govt over fuel price hikes

The Congress on Monday launched a countrywide agitation against the government for raising prices of petroleum products 22 times in the past 23 days, with party president Sonia Gandhi accusing it of setting a new example of extortion. Seeki...

Dominus get first win, V5 fall at LPL Summer Split

Dominus Esports won their first contest, and Victory Five saw their three-match winning streak snapped as Week 5 play opened Monday in Shanghai in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split. Dominus 1-6 swept EDward Gaming 2-4, winnin...

India must raise Tibet issue with China, says exiled leader

The political leader of Tibetans in exile on Monday urged India to take a more prominent role in resolving the Tibetan issue with China, an appeal that could further inflame tensions between the two Asian giants.India and China are locked i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020